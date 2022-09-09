Save $250 on this Lenovo Ideapad laptop, down to just $529 at Best Buy

This Lenovo Ideapad is $250 off at Best Buy

Electronics are getting increasingly expensive so it can be difficult to find a good deal these days, but Best Buy’s latest round of AMD-powered Lenovo laptop deals has plenty of winners.

For this one, though, we’re focusing on an excellent laptop for students or faculty staff. The Lenovo Ideapad line has been around for a while, and they just keep getting better.

For a limited time you can get the Lenovo - Ideapad 1 15.6" FHD Touch-Screen Laptop for just $529.99 (opens in new tab). down from the usual price of $779.99. That means you're saving $250 on the latest version of this laptop, which is a discount of 32% off of the MSRP.

Lenovo Ideapad - was $779.99, now $529.99 at Best Buy. This Windows 11 laptop has a touchscreen display, fast storage, and an impressive Ryzen 7 processor.

This particular Lenovo Ideapad has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display that’s also a touchscreen. That’s particularly handy since Windows 11 has definitely been developed with one eye on touch users.

Unlike many laptops in this price range, it offers a decent amount of storage, too. While many base configurations offer 256GB of SSD storage, this laptop comes with 512GB out of the box.

It’s also impressively capable at running multiple tasks at once thanks to 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor that will play very nicely indeed with productivity tasks while also offering the potential for audio and video editing on the go.

There’s even Amazon Alexa built-in, while you’ll find plenty of ports, too. There are two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, as well as a headphone jack and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or external display.

Roll in a webcam, 10-hour battery life, and a built-in microphone and there’s a lot to like – particularly when saving $250.

User reviews are very positive, too, with a 4.5-star review rating out of 5 stars from Best Buy customers. Many found it to be good value for professionals and students, although there are some teething issues with the changes Microsoft has made with the Windows 11 interface.