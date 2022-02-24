Heavy fighting has broken out near Chernobyl power plant, Ukraine’s president says

The Chernobyl storage facility, which contains the radioactive fallout of the reactor, could be accidentally breached by the fighting.

Fighting has broken out in Chernobyl near the former nuclear power plant after Russian troops entered the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the president of Ukraine has said.

Ukrainian troops are fighting with Russian forces, which have invaded the region from Belarus and are attempting to seize control of the now-defunct power plant, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The fighting increases the likelihood of an accidental hit on the region’s sensitive nuclear storage facility, which could lead to widespread radiation contamination across Europe.

The attack comes as part of a full Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Russian forces claiming to have destroyed more than "70 military targets" and 11 airfields as of Thursday (Feb. 24). Advancing Russian forces have reportedly captured Antonov international airport on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyev.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," President Zelenskyy wrote on twitter . "This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."

As one of the most radioactive places in the world, large parts of the Chernobyl exclusion zone have been closed off since the disastrous meltdown of Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. In that year, two gigantic explosions at the plant blew off the reactor’s 2,000-ton (1,800 metric tons) lid, covering the surrounding 1,000-square-mile (2,600 square kilometers) area with nuclear fallout. The area was later deemed uninhabitable by humans for the next 24,000 years.

Now, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior ministry has warned that fighting around the plant could lead to the potential disturbance of nuclear waste and the spreading of dangerous radioactive material across Europe.

"The National Guardsmen, who guard the collectors of unsafe nuclear radioactive waste, are fighting hard." Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor and former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on Facebook. "If as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes the nuclear waste storage facility is destroyed, the radioactive dust may cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and the EU countries!"

About 7,500 more soldiers were stationed in the exclusion zone between December 2021 and February 2022; the site lies close to Ukraine's northern border with Russia's ally Belarus and sits on the most direct route between it and Kyev. A non-military satellite image posted on Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 22) appeared to show that a pontoon bridge had been erected at the Pripyat river just 14 miles (22.5 km) north of the Chernobyl plant at the Ukranian-Belorussian border, possibly to facilitate the transport of Russian troops into the zone.

