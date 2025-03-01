Science news this week: Pompeii's secretive cults and mysterious structures in our solar system

Science news this week includes a depiction of Pompeii's secretive cults and mysterious spiral structures in our solar system.

What was life really like in Pompeii? This week's science news has revealed some weird details of the lives of the illfated city's inhabitants.

First, archaeologists uncovered an extremely rare wall painting depicting an ancient, secretive cult centered around female followers of Dionysus, the god of wine. The fresco portrays a young woman being led by a part-goat, part-human creature through an initiation ceremony. The activities of this cult were kept secret from outsiders, so the fresco offers unprecedented insights into their mysterious practices.

And speaking of mysteries, scientists may have caught a first glimpse of the enigmatic shell of icy objects that lies at the edge of our solar system.

Mystery in our solar system

An artist's illustration of the Voyager 1 probe travelling into the Oort Cloud. (Image credit: Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

Scientists believe that, at the edge of our solar system, lies a spherical shell of icy objects, known as the Oort cloud. Exactly what this cosmic casing looks like is unknown, but now NASA supercomputers suggest that the Oort cloud may sport two spiral arms, resembling a miniature galaxy.

To confirm the existence of this structure, scientists will need to track comets and objects originating from the Oort cloud directly, or monitor the light that they reflect, both of which are incredibly difficult tasks. But if they succeed, the findings might offer new insights into where comets come from, how our solar system evolved, and how the Oort cloud impacts our cosmic neighborhood.

Life's Little Mysteries

Cat lovers call the soft, round pads on their cats' paws "toe beans." But why do cats have them? (Image credit: Maliflower73 via Getty Images)

If you've ever looked at a cat's paw, you will have seen an array of soft, round cushions known as "toe beans," or paw pads. But these pads aren't just an adorable accident of evolution — according to experts, they serve a myriad of purposes, from shock absorption to body temperature control.

A curious case of parasitic twins

Surgeons removed the rare parasitic twin at the All India Institute Of Medical Science hospital in Delhi. (Image credit: Skaman306 via Getty Images)

A teenager in India spent the first 17 years of his life with the legs, buttocks and genitals of his half formed twin dangling from his chest. But as of Feb. 8, the boy has had his almost 33-pound (15 kilograms) parasitic twin removed following a successful two hour-long surgery.

Parasitic twins are extremely rare, and in most cases they are removed shortly after birth, so this is an exceptional case.

"A new world has opened before me," the teen said after surgery.

Science Spotlight

An example of a 'nailed head' from the Iron Age site of Ullastret in Spain (Image credit: © MAC-Ullastret a De Prado, 2015)

Severed skulls with giant nails through their centers have been found at Iron Age sites across the southeast coast of modern-day Spain. But exactly why these "nailed heads" were created has so-far been a mystery.Archaeologists had two main theories for these remains: the first was that the heads were war trophies designed to intimidate rival communities; the second was that they were created to celebrate the community's ancestors. To test these theories, researchers in Barcelona analyzed seven of the severed skulls from two separate archaeological sites. "Our premise in approaching the study was that if they were war trophies they would not come from the sites analysed, while if they were venerated individuals, these would most likely be local," Rubén de la Fuente-Seoane , an archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and first author of the study, said in a statement .

Using strontium analysis — an element which gets into our bones and teeth and reflects the geography of our diets — the team concluded that the majority of the skulls at the first site came from nonlocal people, while the majority of those at the second site belonged to members of the local community. Perhaps the practice was more complex than previously thought …

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.

Science in motion

For nearly a decade, researchers in Svalbard have been gathering camera footage from outside the dens of female polar bears and their cubs. They have now released extremely rare footage of three cubs leaving their snowy dens for the very first time.

This might sound unremarkable, but polar bear denning is notoriously difficult to study. Momma bears construct their dens underground in hard to access areas, like the steep slopes of a mountain. However, learning more about their denning behavior is an essential step toward being able to better protect this vulnerable species.

