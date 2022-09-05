Master the sciences with this Ridiculous Inventions science kit, now 45% off

Summer may be winding down, but there’s something to be said for keeping education fun at home as well as at school.

While there are plenty of amazing science kits for kids , they can end up being pretty pricey, making it important to find a deal when you can. Thankfully, Amazon has reduced a Ridiculous Inventions Science Kit from Playz by over 40%, bringing the price from $69.95 down to just $39.95 (opens in new tab) – saving you over $30.

(opens in new tab) Playz Ridiculous Inventions Science Kit for Kids - was $69.95 , now $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With 31 pieces for over 25 experiments and inventions, this huge science kit is available for 43% off at Amazon.

Inside the box, you’ll find a series of instruments and equipment that’ll save your little researchers raiding the cupboards, including scientific staples like a magnet, crocodile clip wires, a small bulb, and copper wire.

There are also two, 36-page books that cover the experiments and concepts taught by each. Each book has easy-to-follow, illustrated instructions that should keep children occupied for hours, though it’s worth noting that the kit is for ages 8 and above.

Combine it all together and there’s plenty of inspiring experimentation to be done, with classics like lighting a bulb and starting a motor, creating a compass using a screw and magnet, and making a creation levitate using science. There are a total of 26 experiments and inventions to build, meaning you can space it out or dive in over the course of a few hours, and the kit is STEM-approved (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) to help improve kids’ understanding of the world around them.

When it comes to user reviews, the Playz Ridiculous Inventions Science Kit sits at 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon’s scoring metric, with particular praise for the number of experiments, ease of use, and value for money. Some have noted that kids up to the age of 12 have enjoyed using it, too.