6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Oregon Coast

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon today (Aug. 29), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:07 a.m. local time (11:07 a.m. ET) about 176 miles (284 kilometers) west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon, the USGS reported.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Hundreds of people along the Oregon coast reported feeling the temblor, according to data collected by the USGS.

The offshore area where today's quake occurred "routinely host[s] moderate-size earthquakes," the USGS said. In the past century, there have been 21 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger that have occurred in an area near where today's quake hit, the largest of which was a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in 1991.