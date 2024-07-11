Save a huge 40% on one of the best air purifiers

Grab one of the best air purifiers with all the bells and whistles you can possibly think of but without the hefty price tag and expensive filter replacements. Walmart are offering this anti-Prime Day deal for 40% cheaper. Think this is a pipe dream? Not at all.

With this Walmart deal, you can get the bestselling HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 at a massive 40% discount, saving you a neat $85.36.

This tower air purifier has been on the market for a good few years, but it firmly remains one of our all-time favorites. It is rare to see an appliance so jam-packed with features, yet compact, affordable and easy to use. The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 boasts three different filters, a UV-C sanitizer, an ionizer, a remote control and even a tray for essential oils, and it can be customized across five fan speed modes. In fact, we were so impressed with this air purifier that we gave it a strong 4-star rating in our HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier review and included in our roundup of the best air purifiers.

For just $127.63, this tower air purifier is a steal. But hurry, we don't think this deal will not last long.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier: was $212.99, now $127.63 at Walmart Save over $85 on our favorite HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier at Walmart. It is sleek, space-savvy, packed to the brim with features, and more importantly, it does a brilliant job at trapping airborne pollutants — a whole package for just $127.63.

Image 1 of 3

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is available at full price on the Homedics website. It is sold out at Best Buy and Target, and the only retailer that matches the Walmart discount is Amazon. However, this deal may not be available in your location, and we do not know how long it will last.

Key features: UV-C sanitizer, ionizer, HEPA filter, carbon odor filtration, five fan speed modes (including an auto mode), air particle sensor, timer (up to 12 hours), child lock, oil tray for essential oils, remote control, 3-year warranty.

Product launched: October 2020

Price history: $249.99

Review consensus: With its compact build, sleek looks, thoughtful design and impressive performance, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier offers great value for money. The caveat? No smart features. ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers

Buy it if: You are looking for a space-savvy, good-looking air purifier that does a fabulous job at trapping a wide range of airborne pollutants.

Don't buy it if: You want an appliance brimming with smart features.