These discounted smart bathroom scales are less than $50 right now

Gone are the days when your bathroom scales would only measure your weight. Smart scales can monitor your body composition and heart health too, and you don’t have to break the bank either, as you can pick up the Eufy P2 Pro Smart Scale for just $50 right now at Amazon.

Even at the regular price, it’s easy to see why many think it’s one of the best smart scales around; you can set up profiles for all the family, the scales are IPX5-rated for water resistance, and the data can sync to Apple Health, Google Fit, and your Fitbit account.

Impressively, the scale even has a pet mode, so you can hold your dog or cat, step onto the plate to measure, and track their progress over time. Despite the feature-packed design, the app generates a 3D model of your body based on your data that not everyone will enjoy.

Eufy P2 Pro Smart Scale Was: $79.99 Now: $49.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Eufy P2 Pro is a budget-friendly way to track fitness progress and monitor weight for the whole family. The scales take 16 body measurements, have a pet and baby mode, and keep tabs on your resting heart rate, an important health indicator.

Price comparison: $49.99 at Amazon | $49.99 at Eufy

Price history: This is the first time we’ve seen a discount on the P2 Pro scales since they launched in late 2021. The savings are automatically applied on Amazon, but you need to use the code ‘WS24T9149111PD’ on Eufy’s store.

T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Fit&Well: ★★★½

Key features: Size: 27.99 x 27.99 x 2.29 cm / 11.02 x 11.02 x 0.9 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Max users: Unlimited Max weight: 396lbs Power: 4 x AAA batteries Stats: Weight, body fat, BMI, muscle & bone mass, water, protein, heart rate

Buy it if: The water-resistant scales are easy to store, track an impressive range of stats for the price, and support an unlimited number of users, making them great for busy households. The data syncs by Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so you don’t need to have your phone to hand in the bathroom.

Don't buy it if: Although the data syncs to well-known platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit, if you use Withings smartwatches or blood pressure monitors, you’ll get a more integrated experience and your stats all in one place with the Withings Body smart scale instead.