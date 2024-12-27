Case report quiz: What's the diagnosis? Test your knowledge of medical cases from 2024

Each year, doctors document numerous medical conundrums they encounter — such as infections rarely seen in humans, enigmatic symptoms that seem to come out of nowhere and injuries sustained under unusual circumstances. These case reports raise awareness of rare conditions, share insights on how to best diagnose or treat a given issue, or point to potential emerging trends in medicine.

At Live Science, we cover case reports regularly , in part because they also shed light on how the human body works and what can happen when things go wrong. Test your knowledge of case reports we've covered this year by taking the quiz below.

