Case report quiz: What's the diagnosis? Test your knowledge of medical cases from 2024
Doctors write case reports to call attention to unique, unusual or perplexing medical cases. Do you remember these stand-out cases from 2024?
Each year, doctors document numerous medical conundrums they encounter — such as infections rarely seen in humans, enigmatic symptoms that seem to come out of nowhere and injuries sustained under unusual circumstances. These case reports raise awareness of rare conditions, share insights on how to best diagnose or treat a given issue, or point to potential emerging trends in medicine.
At Live Science, we cover case reports regularly, in part because they also shed light on how the human body works and what can happen when things go wrong. Test your knowledge of case reports we've covered this year by taking the quiz below.
Related: A woman got 'broken heart syndrome' after eating too much wasabi
More medical cases
—A woman cleaned her fish tank and ended up in the hospital
—A man's 'magic mushroom' tea led to a bad trip to the hospital
—A man's brain started bleeding after a dentist appointment
Ever wonder why some people build muscle more easily than others or why freckles come out in the sun? Send us your questions about how the human body works to community@livescience.com with the subject line "Health Desk Q," and you may see your question answered on the website!
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She holds a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Her work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains heavily involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.