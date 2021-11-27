Save $50 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic with this Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal

Looking for new ways to boost your oral hygiene this holiday season? We might have just found an amazing Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal for you. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic rechargeable toothbrush is on sale right now at Kohls for $179.99 from its usual retail price of $229.99, netting you a cool $50 discount.

The powerful toothbrush is the perfect upgrade for all your oral care needs. With five brushing modes for various parts of your mouth, the toothbrush can deliver 31,000 brush strokes a minute, which will ensure that you’ll finish with your teeth feeling sparklingly clean.

If you're not sure the DiamondClean Classic is the right toothbrush for you, take a look at our Black Friday Philips electric toothbrush deals . If you want to get the most out of your electric toothbrush, then you can also read our guide on how to use an electric toothbrush .

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic: $229.99 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic: $229.99 $179.99 at Kohls

Get this $229.99 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic for just $179.99 with this incredible Cyber Monday deal.

Using an electric toothbrush isn’t just a better, more efficient way to clean your teeth, they also last longer before needing a replacement brush -— two of which come accompanied with your purchase. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has a battery life that can last up to three weeks with just one charge, which when coupled with its handy travel case makes it ideal for use both at home or out on the road.

The five brush modes — clean, white, sensitive, gum care and deep clean — allow you to customize your brushing experience for your oral hygiene needs, as well as ensure that you’re taking care of every part of your mouth. The head of the toothbrush is also a little broader than other electric toothbrushes, allowing it to cover more of each tooth’s area as you brush and remove more plaque. If you’re anything like us and can never tell how long the 2 minutes recommended brushing window is without checking a clock, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has that covered too — allowing you to set a handy timer to remind you when to stop brushing.

The toothbrush also comes in with some overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 after 1049 reviews on its Amazon listing. Make sure you grab this amazing Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal now.

Be sure to check out Live Science's roundup of the best Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for more. We also have a guide on Oral B vs Sonicare: Which toothbrush is better?