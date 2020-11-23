Best Black Friday board game deals for kids who love science

Research has shown that play is not just an big part of a child's development but also their education. Simple yet creative STEM toys such as building blocks are ideal for early development, but for older children (ages 8 and up), more complex games that require following rules, counting spaces and reading playing cards are also excellent ways to help them practice logical problem-solving, literacy and math skills.

What's more, there are tons of games that can help inspire your child's curiosity for STEM topics, from exploring the Periodic Table, to building a planet's ecosystem or recreating a human cell. Beyond STEM, there are also great games that can help teach your child about the great outdoors, learning the U.S. states and countries of the world.

So if you're stuck inside this holiday season, board games are the ideal way to get the family together, have fun and inspire your young scientist, engineer or explorer. This Black Friday, there are loads of fantastic deals on some of the best board games that are ideal for kids who love science.

Photosynthesis

Ages: 8 and up Players: 2 to 4 Get back in touch with nature as you take control of your own forest with this beautifully crafted game from Blue Orange. Players select where best to plant their own freestanding cutout trees so they can grow during each turn using the power of the sun; players get points as their trees' leaves collect energy from the sun.

Evolution

Ages: 12 and up Players: 2 to 6 Explore the wonder of life in this colorful game perfect for the budding biologist. Choose a species and guide it through its evolutionary journey, avoiding predators and adapting to survive and thrive. This award-winning game from North Star Games also has a number of expansions to take your species even further!

Cytosis

Ages: 10 and up Players: 2 to 5 Explore the building blocks of life in this worker placement strategy game, themed around biological cells! To score points, players must collect and spend resources to build enzymes, hormones and receptors, and even fight off invasive viruses. Bonus points are available for completing specific cell-building tasks, making for fun and competitive gameplay with science educators and students alike!

Dr. Eureka Speed Logic Game

Prime Club

Ages: 10 and up Players: 2 to 4

Educational game maker Math for Love has a simple and noble goal: to transform how math is taught to kids. This game sees players test their multiplication, addition and knowledge of prime numbers to progress across the colorful game board. Recommended by MENSA and the recipient of multiple awards, Prime Club is mathematically certain to be a hit.

