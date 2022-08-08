Last supermoon of the year — the 'Sturgeon moon' rises Aug. 11

As summer slips into autumn and nights begin to grow longer, the final supermoon of the year will make a big splash Thursday (Aug.t 11).

Nicknamed the "Sturgeon Moon," August's full moon peaks around 9:36 p.m. EDT on Thursday (0136 a.m. GMT on Friday), – although the moon will appear bright and full on Wednesday and Friday night (Aug. 10 and Aug. 12) as well.

Most publications consider this a supermoon, meaning the full moon occurs while the moon is nearest its closest point to Earth , also known as perigee, during the current orbit. The Sturgeon Moon will appear within 90% of perigee, making it a supermoon by most scientific definitions. (Some publications put specific distance or time constraints on supermoons, meaning the Sturgeon Moon may not fit the bill for every publication.) Supermoons can appear larger and up to 16% brighter in the sky than the average full moon, according to timeanddate.com .

The Sturgeon Moon will be the fourth supermoon in a row, following the Buck Moon in July, the Strawberry Moon in June and the Flower Moon (which also featured a total lunar eclipse ) in May. August's full moon will be the final supermoon of the year, according to the Farmer's Almanac .

Why the fishy nickname? The Maine Farmer's Almanac began printing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s, according to NASA , and these names have become commonplace today. The Sturgeon Moon's name comes to us from the Algonquin tribes of what is now eastern North America, as large sturgeon fish were more easily caught in the Great Lakes at this time of year.

The full moon occurs about once a month when the sun , Earth and moon align on an invisible 180-degree line. The moon's orbit is about 5 degrees different from Earth's, so it is usually a little higher or lower than Earth's shadow, enabling the sun's rays to illuminate the side facing Earth .

The next full moon peaks on Saturday, Sept. 10. That moon is typically called the Harvest Moon.

Originally published on Live Science.