Photos: Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse Stuns Viewers

Gorgeous lunar show

(Image credit: MARCEL KUSCH/AFP/Getty Images)

The super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse (yes, a mouthful) graced the skies late-night on Jan. 20, 2019, as our lone satellite began its trek into Earth's outer shadow or penumbra, at 9:36 p.m. EST (6:36 p.m. PST). At 10:34 p.m. EST (7:34 p.m. PST), the partial phase of the eclipse began as the moon inched into the umbra, the darkest part of Earth's shadow. At that point, a reddish orb of darkness appeared to creep across the moon's face. The pinnacle of the show, the total eclipse, happened between 11:41 p.m. EST (8:41 p.m. PST) and 12:43 p.m. EST (9:43 p.m. PST), when Earth's umbra had entirely engulfed the moon. Here's a look at the gorgeous eclipse, seen by millions across North and South America, parts of western Europe and north Africa.

Here, Marcel Kusch captures this image in Duisburg, Germany, showing the super blood moon eclipse above an industrial plant.

Above industrial park

(Image credit: Marcel Kusch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The eclipsed supermoon can be seen above an industrial plant in the Duisburg Landscape Park, in Duisburg in western Germany on Jan. 20, 2019.

Griffith livestream

(Image credit: Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In a planetarium, the livestream of the total lunar eclipse of the blood wolf moon from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles was superimposed onto a 360-degree panorama photo of the Chinese space vehicle "Jadehase," on Jan. 21, 2019.

Eclipsing NYC

(Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Even the city lights can't outshine the eclipsed supermen. Here, the Super Wolf Blood Moon lunar eclipse passes over One World Trade Center on Jan. 21, 2019, in New York City.

Frankfurt eclipsed

(Image credit: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Another city wowed by the super wolf blood moon lunar eclipse. The eclipsed moon rises above the Frankfurt, Germany skyscrapers and the Commerbank headquarters, while it steps into the shadow of the Earth.

Monumental moon

(Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Super Wolf Blood Moon lunar eclipse begins as the moon rises behind the Empire State Building on Jan. 20, 2019, in New York City. The moon has just entered the outer part, or penumbra, of Earth's shadow, and has yet to take on the reddish hue of the total eclipse.

Equestrian toy?

(Image credit: Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The equestrian statue of the Saxon king Johann, in Saxon, Dresden in Germany, seems to have a glowing accessory, as the moon rises behind it. The moon, at this point, had just begun to step into the core of Earth's shadow on Jan. 21, 2019.

Lucky shot

(Image credit: Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Photographer Henning Kaiser captured this amazing view of the partly eclipsed blood moon rising behind a tower of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, just as an airplane passes by, on Jan. 21, 2019.

Skywatchers

(Image credit: PETER KOHALMI/AFP/Getty Images)

Amateur astronomers observe and take pictures of the super blood moon lunar eclipse at Harmashatarhegy above the Hungarian capital Budapest on Jan. 21, 2019.

Oversized eclipse

(Image credit: Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock)

The total lunar eclipse as seen from Latvia on Jan. 21, 2019.

New Jersey moon

(Image credit: EQRoy/Shutterstock)

The super blood wolf moon eclipse seen from New Jersey. Even though Earth's shadow blocks out the sun's rays from directly hitting the moon, some of our home star's light bends around the edge of Earth and reflects onto the moon. [Read more about why the moon looks red during a lunar eclipse]