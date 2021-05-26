Blood Supermoon Lunar Eclipse wows skywatchers around the world (photos)

For the first time in nearly 2.5 years, skywatchers were treated to a total lunar eclipse Wednesday morning (May 26). Luckily for anyone who missed it, many of these sky-gazers snapped photos of the moon with cameras ranging from those on smartphones to those equipped with telephoto lenses.

The celestial show began the Tuesday night (May 25), with the Flower Moon rising high in the night sky. May's full moon, named for the wildflowers blooming around the Northern Hemisphere, was the closest full moon to Earth of 2021, meaning it was larger and brighter than usual, or in other words, a supermoon.

Skywatchers in the lunar eclipse's path got an eyeful just before 6 a.m. EDT (10:00 UTC) Wednesday morning, when the partial eclipse started. During this phase, the moon moved into Earth's dark shadow, or umbra. This shadow is so dark, it looked as though a monster had taken a circular bite out of the moon. Then, shortly after 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 UTC), the umbra completely covered the moon, leading to totality.

Here are photos of the total lunar eclipse taken by photographers around the world.

Related: Glitzy photos of a supermoon

Rusty red over Indonesia

(Image credit: Johanes Christo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The full moon is nearly in totality in this photo from Sanur Beach, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on May 26, 2021. During totality, the moon is completely covered by Earth's dark umbral shadow. But the sun's rays bending around Earth, which pass through Earth's atmosphere, can still reach the moon. These rays are red, as Earth's atmosphere filters out the shorter blue wavelengths, but lets the longer red ones through.

Santa Monica moon

(Image credit: Photo By Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

A man takes a walk during the total lunar eclipse from Santa Monica Beach in California on May 26, 2021. Totality, when the Flower Moon turned red, lasted just over 14 minutes.

Celestial show over Christchurch, New Zealand

(Image credit: Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Usually the bright full moon dims out other celestial objects in the night sky. But when the May 26 full moon dimmed during totality, it was easier for sky-gazers on Earth to see bright stars in the sky, as they did here in Christchurch, New Zealand.

This was New Zealand's first visible super blood moon since December 1982.

Time-lapse from Mexico

(Image credit: Manuel Velasquez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A composite image of the total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021, as seen from Mexico City, Mexico.

As seen from Chile

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

This photo, snapped in Santiago, Chile on May 26, 2021, shows just a sliver of the moon illuminated.

California view

(Image credit: Michael Hunter)

Live Science reader Michael Hunter snapped this photo showing the partial eclipse phase from Fremont, California. Hunter noted that he never changed his camera's time for daylight saving, so the timestamp is an hour early (it was really 3:51 a.m. PDT). During this phase, the moon was still entering the Earth's dark umbral shadow.

"[The] moon was about to pass behind [the] rooftop, causing difficulty to focus," Hunter told Live Science. But we're thrilled we can see the moon's reddish tint.

Supermoon in Australia

(Image credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The Flower supermoon rises above Rylstone, Australia, on May 26, 2021. According to NASA, supermoons can appear up to 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than the average full moon.

New Zealand combo

(Image credit: Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A combination of photos from the super blood Flower moon eclipse, as seen from Christchurch, New Zealand, on May 26, 2021.

The images show the full supermoon (left), the partial eclipse phase (two middle moons), and the moon in near totality (right).

Editor's Note: It's not too late to send in your Super Flower Blood Moon photos! If you snap an impressive shot of May's full moon and/or lunar eclipse, email us the image at community@livescience.com. Please include your name, location and a few details about your viewing experience that we can share in the caption.

Originally published on Live Science.