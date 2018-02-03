In Photos: Tomb of Royal Woman Found in Ancient Egypt

Royal woman

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

A tomb dating back over 4,300 years that held a woman named Hetpet has been discovered in a cemetery on the Giza Plateau in Egypt. She was a senior official in the royal palace, archaeologists say. [Read more about the ancient Egyptian discovery]

Tomb paintings

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

The tomb contains well preserved wall paintings, including this image showing fish and other goods being presented to Hetpet, who is shown seated at the far left.

Baby monkey?

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

This painting from Hetpet's tomb shows a monkey reaping fruit. There appears to be a baby monkey holding onto its back.

Dancing monkey?

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

An orchestra is seen playing in this painting. A variety of wind and string instruments are used by the different musicians. Archaeologists say that there is a monkey (not seen) dancing in front of this orchestra.

Slaughtering a cow

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

In this painting from Hetpet's tomb, three men appear to be in the process of slaughtering a cow. One of the cow's legs is about to be cut off.

Coralling cattle

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

In this tomb scene, men can be seen herding or corralling cattle and people are carrying a variety of goods.

Offerings for Hetpet

(Image credit: Egypt Antiquities Ministry)

Three men are seen carrying what appear to be birds. They may be offerings for Hetpet. The tomb was discovered recently by an Egyptian archaeological mission led by Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the ministry's Supreme Council of Antiquities.