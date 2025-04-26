5,000-year-old burial of elite woman with inlaid toucan's beak found in Peru

News
By published

Archaeologists have found the remains of an elite woman who was buried with a variety of remarkable grave goods.

a picture of a woman&#039;s preserved body in a grave
The woman, who lived sometime between 3000 and 1800 B.C., was buried with remarkable grave goods in Peru. (Image credit: Peru Ministry of Culture)

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered the burial of an elite woman with remarkable grave goods, including decorative crafts made from a toucan's beak and macaw feathers.

The woman lived sometime between 3000 and 1800 B.C., and her well-preserved body was found in the ruins of the ancient town of Aspero, which is located in western Peru, about 0.4 miles (0.7 kilometers) from the Pacific Ocean, Peru's Ministry of Culture said in a translated statement.

Her body was wrapped in a variety of materials, including cotton fabrics, bundles of plant fiber, mats and netting. Her skin, hair and nails were well preserved, which is unusual because human remains in the area usually have only bones, the statement said.

The elite woman died between 20 and 35 years of age and was buried with a variety of grave goods, including a panel embroidered with macaw feathers, a toucan's beak inlaid with green and brown beads, an Amazonian snail shell, about 30 sweet potatoes and a fishing net.

The woman's identity is unknown, but she seems to have been someone of a high social rank, the statement said.

She lived at a time when a culture known as the Caral civilization flourished in the area. It was known for its sizable towns and cities and is named after the archaeological site of Caral (also known as the sacred city of Caral-Supe), a 1,300-acre (526 hectares) city that contained pyramids and temples, UNESCO notes. The Caral civilization brought urban life to the region on a scale that it had not had before.

During the time that Caral civilization thrived, and when this woman would have lived, the town of Aspero had at least 22 architectural complexes, and its people appear to have been involved in fishing and trade, the statement said.

Image 1 of 3
a picture of some of the artifacts in the woman's grave displayed in a museum
(Image credit: Peru Ministry of Culture)

Some of the artifacts found within the elite woman's burial.

Archaeologists noted that it seems that women who lived in this civilization could attain high social rank. In 2016, archaeologists at Aspero found the remains of a woman buried with a variety of grave goods, including four brooches that were carved into the shapes of birds and monkeys. She is now called the "Lady of Four Tupus"; "tupu" is a Quechua word for brooch, and archaeologists think she was also an elite individual because of the items buried with her. (Today the Quechua can be found around the world with large numbers living in either Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia or Argentina.)

RELATED STORIES

1,300-year-old throne room of powerful Moche queen discovered in Peru

5,000-year-old ceremonial temple discovered beneath sand dune in Peru

73 pre-Incan mummies, some with 'false heads,' unearthed from Wari Empire in Peru

The Caral civilization didn't have a known writing system, so scholars don't know the names or titles that people held. Therefore, they must rely on archaeological finds to determine how the people lived. Scholars also don't know the historical names of Caral and Aspero.

Archaeologists are now analyzing the woman's body and grave goods to find out more about her health, what she ate and how she died. Excavations at Aspero have been ongoing for 20 years, and more finds will likely be made in the future.

TOPICS
Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology

What did ninjas actually wear?

'Royal Egyptian inscription' of Ramesses III's name is first of its kind discovered in Jordan

What are ovarian cysts? All about cyst formation, symptoms and treatments
See more latest
Most Popular
a woman clutches her belly in pain
What are ovarian cysts? All about cyst formation, symptoms and treatments
a small orb circles a large burning orb while leaving a trail of fire in its wake
Astronomers discover doomed planet shedding a Mount Everest's worth of material every orbit, leaving behind a comet-like tail
a researcher bends over and points to the boundary between a body of water and ice
New technologies are helping to regrow Arctic sea ice
Artist&#039;s impression of the exoplanet K2-18b
Did the James Webb telescope really find evidence of alien life? Here's the truth about exoplanet K2-18b.
an illustration of fluid blue lines floating over rocks
Mathematicians just solved a 125-year-old problem, uniting 3 theories in physics
A photo of dead trees silhouetted against the sunset
Ghost forests are growing as sea levels rise
a photo of an inscription on a rock face
'Royal Egyptian inscription' of Ramesses III's name is first of its kind discovered in Jordan
a close-up of a child&#039;s stomach with a measles rash
'We're already on the precipice of disaster': Deadly measles outbreaks could explode across the US in the next 25 years if vaccinations fall, model predicts
a close-up of a storm on Jupiter&#039;s surface
Cloudy with a chance of mushballs: Jupiter's monster storms include softball size hailstones made of ammonia
An Egyptian tomb with a false door
Tomb of ancient Egyptian prince discovered at Saqqara — and it has a giant 'false' pink door