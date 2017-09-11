Puppies Are 'Likely Source' of Outbreak that Has Sickened Dozens in US

Could that doggy in the window make you sick?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today (Sept. 11) that it is investigating an outbreak of Campylobacter — a bacteria that causes diarrhea — linked with puppies sold at Petland stores, a national pet store chain.

So far, the outbreak has sickened 39 people in seven states (Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin), the CDC said.

Of those who became ill, 12 are Petland employees and 27 came into contact with puppies sold at Petland, either because they recently bought a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or lived in a home with a puppy sold through Petland, the CDC said.

All of the illnesses occurred within the last year, and the most recent illness was reported on Sept. 1, 2017. [11 Ways Your Beloved Pet May Make You Sick]

Those infected ranged in age from less than a year to 64 years, and nine people were hospitalized. So far, no deaths have been tied to the outbreak.

Puppies sold at Petland are a "likely source" of this outbreak, and officials are working to stop its spread, the CDC said.

Symptoms of Campylobacter usually begin within two to five days of exposure to the bacteria and include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Campylobacter is one of the most common diseases that people can catch from dogs, the CDC said. But usually, when people get sick from their pet, it's an isolated case that's not part of a larger outbreak.

People can catch Campylobacter through contact with dog feces; even ingesting miniscule amounts can lead to infection. The disease does not usually spread from person to person, the CDC said.

To prevent the spread of diseases from dogs to people, the CDC recommends washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water every time you have contact with dogs, their food or their messes —including dog poop, pee and vomit. You should also take your pet to the veterinarian for regular checkups to keep it healthy, they urged. Signs of illness in dogs include sluggishness, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and abnormal breathing, according to the CDC.

Original article on Live Science.