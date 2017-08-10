'Nastiest' Jurassic Croc Named for Motorhead's Lemmy

One of the scientists to describe Lemmysuchus proposed that it be named for Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister.

Motörhead founder, singer and bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, who died on Dec. 28, 2015, famously sang "I don't want to live forever" in the band's signature song "Ace of Spades." Kilmister may be gone, but scientists have seen to it that his name will live on — perhaps forever — as part of the scientific name of a species of Jurassic crocodile relative.

Lemmysuchus obtusidens — "Lemmy's blunt-toothed crocodile" — belonged to an extinct group of marine crocs known as teleosaurs. It lived approximately 164 million years ago in coastal waters near what is now Europe, and it measured about 19 feet in length and had a skull that was about 3 feet (1 m) long, according to a description in a new study.

Lemmysuchus had powerful jaws and flattened teeth that could crunch through the shells of its mollusk or turtle prey, and it would have been among the largest coastal predators at the time, study co-author Michela Johnson, a researcher with the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh, said in a statement. [Photos: Ancient Crocodile Relatives Roamed the Amazon]

A near-complete fossil skeleton found in Peterborough, England, in 1909, part of the paleontology collection at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London, was previously identified as Steneosaurus obtusidens, based on similarities to other known S. obtusidens fossils.

But certain features diverged from S. obtusidens, prompting the scientists to question whether it had been accurately described, and they proposed revisiting its classification, along with that of several other related fossils.

Lemmysuchus diverges most dramatically from its close relatives in the shape of its snout, according to the study. Though its nose is slender compared with that of a modern crocodile, it is shorter and more rounded than is typical in teleosaurs from this time in the Jurassic. The nasal surface is "strongly convex," and the snout made up about 62 percent of the overall skull length, the study authors reported.

The study authors determined that the fossil represented a new genus, naming it after Kilmister at the suggestion of study co-author Lorna Steel, a curator at NHM in the Earth Sciences department, NHM representatives said in the statement.

"We'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus, one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth," Steel said.

The findings were published online Aug. 7 in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Original article on Live Science.