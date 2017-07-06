A place in history

Credit: Getty

Though her career as a pilot was tragically cut short, Amelia Earhart remains one of the most celebrated aviators in history, and her pioneering accomplishments continue to inspire people today.

Check out these photos of the incredible life and times of Amelia Earhart.

In the beginning

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Amelia Earhart was born in Atchison, Kansas, on July 24, 1897. This baby photo was taken in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hooked on flying

Credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

In December 1920, Earhart attended an air show in Long Beach, California, where she took a flight that changed her outlook on life. "By the time I had got two or three hundred feet off the ground, I knew I had to fly," she said.

Here, Earhart stands next to a bank of cars carrying equipment, circa 1935.

Amelia and Fred

Credit: Topical Press Agency/Getty

Earhart is pictured here with her navigator, Captain Fred Noonan, in the hangar at Parnamerim airfield in Natal, Brazil, on June 11, 1937.

Pioneer

Credit: Sasha/Getty

On May 20, 1932, Earhart took off from Newfoundland and landed in Ireland almost 15 hours later, becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Last takeoff

Credit: DOT/National Archive

In 1937, Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, set off on an attempt to circumnavigate the world. On July 2, 1937, Earhart and Noonan were scheduled to arrive on the uninhabited Howland Island, located just north of the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but the pair never made it. The disappearance of Earhart's plane, and her presumed death, is still one of history's biggest mysteries.

Earhart is pictured here in 1937, before her last takeoff.

Celebrated aviator

Credit: Sasha/Getty

Earhart poses for a portrait on May 25, 1932.

At the controls

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

This photo, circa 1935, shows Earhart at the controls of the "Flying Laboratory."

In Ireland

Credit: Topical Press Agency/Getty

Earhart in the cockpit of her plane at Culmore, near Derry, in Ireland, after her solo Atlantic flight.

Soaring over California

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

The Lockheed Electra "Flying Laboratory," piloted by American aviator Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan, flies over the Golden Gate Bridge in California, at the start of a planned round-the-world flight on March 17, 1937.

Setting records

Credit: Topical Press Agency/Getty

Earhart is surrounded by a crowd of wellwishers and pressmen upon her arrival at Hanworth airfield after crossing the Atlantic. In this photo, she is being congratulated by Andrew Mellon, U.S. ambassador to Britain.

Joy

Credit: Davis/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty

Earhart laughs with joy during a trip to Northolt in a Moth plane on June 24, 1928.

Family portrait

Credit: Topical Press Agency/Getty

Amelia Earhart in Culmore near Derry city, with the Gallagher family in whose field she landed after becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic.

Addressing the crowd

Credit: J. Gaiger/Topical Press Agency/Getty

Earhart addresses journalists during lunch at the Criterion in London.

Ocean flight

Credit: Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty

Earhart is pictured in the Solent at Southampton after completing an ocean flight from Newfoundland in her seaplane, "The Friendship."

Across the Atlantic

Credit: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

Earhart arrives at Hanworth Aerodrome in England on May 22, 1932, after her solo Atlantic flight from the U.S. to Londonderry.

Visiting the ambassador

Credit: Sasha/Getty

Earhart outside the American ambassador's house. In 1932. she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in the record time of 13 hours 30 minutes.

Crawl space

Credit: Shutterstock

Amelia Earhart checking equipment on her airplane, circa 1937.

Taking flight

Credit: Shutterstock

Earhart in a Department of Commerce airplane in 1936.

A legend

Credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

A portrait of Amelia Earhart, circa 1935.

In mourning

Credit: Walter Bellamy/London Express/Getty

Mourners lay a wreath on the Cenotaph to honor pilot Amelia Earhart.