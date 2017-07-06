A place in history
Though her career as a pilot was tragically cut short, Amelia Earhart remains one of the most celebrated aviators in history, and her pioneering accomplishments continue to inspire people today.
Check out these photos of the incredible life and times of Amelia Earhart.
In the beginning
Hooked on flying
In December 1920, Earhart attended an air show in Long Beach, California, where she took a flight that changed her outlook on life. "By the time I had got two or three hundred feet off the ground, I knew I had to fly," she said.
Here, Earhart stands next to a bank of cars carrying equipment, circa 1935.
Amelia and Fred
Pioneer
Last takeoff
In 1937, Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, set off on an attempt to circumnavigate the world. On July 2, 1937, Earhart and Noonan were scheduled to arrive on the uninhabited Howland Island, located just north of the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but the pair never made it. The disappearance of Earhart's plane, and her presumed death, is still one of history's biggest mysteries.
Earhart is pictured here in 1937, before her last takeoff.