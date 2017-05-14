Elon Musk Demos Futuristic Car-Transporting Sled

Instead of being stuck in traffic for hours on the I-5 in Los Angeles, inventor and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wants everyone to hop in their car and then zoom on a sled at heart-pounding speed to their destination.

Musk posted a demo of one of these car-carrying electric sleds on his Instagram page. The idea is that these sleds would race through a network of subterranean tunnels at about 125 mph (200 km/h) before automatically switching from one tunnel to the next. [6 Ways Entrepreneur Elon Musk Is Changing the World]

"Would mean Santa Monica to Westwood in 5 minutes," Musk posted with the picture. The current travel time from Santa Monica to Westwood is about 20 minutes.

The sleds are part of his concept of building tunnels underneath Los Angeles to more rapidly transport people around the city, which he detailed in a recent TED talk. The project will be called the Boring Company – after the boring process used to create the tunnels.

This isn't the only futuristic transit concept Musk has dreamed up. Musk is of course the mastermind behind the Tesla electric car. He's also proposed a superfast hyperloop, which would transport people through a giant tunnel from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a cushion of air. Prototypes of the hyperloop are currently being tested on a full-scale track in the desert in Nevada.

Originally published on Live Science.