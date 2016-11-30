Christmas Rock! How Rockefeller Tree Dwarfs Household Displays (Infographic)

With the exception of the blackout during World War II, a Christmas tree has lit up Rockefeller Center in New York City every year during the holidays since 1933 This year's tree towers at 94 feet (28.6 meters) tall and will be festooned with thousands of lights. But in past years, decorators have draped the three with animal-shaped ornaments, cranberry garlands and, more recently, energy-saving light-emitting diodes (LEDs), according to Time magazine.

The enormous tree may be a sight to behold, but how does it compare with its little cousins, the regular Christmas trees that decorate people's homes?

Here is a quick look at the big granddaddy tree — set to be lit at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 30 — and its smaller relatives around the country.