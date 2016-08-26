Crystal Bride Gown Transformed by Dead Sea Salt (Photos)

Meager beginnings
A new exhibit at the Marlborough Contemporary in London shows exactly how salty the Dead sea is. Artist Sigalit Landau submerged a traditional Hasidic dress in the Dead Sea to become the Salt Crystal Bride Gown. [Read the full story on the stunning salt dress]
Awaiting recovery
The dress stands eerily under the surface of the Dead Sea awaiting its retrieval. The dress is a replica of one used in the 1920s production of the Hasidic Jewish play "The Dybbuk," about a woman who is possessed by her dead lover's spirit.
Crystals form
Over time salt crystals formed on the dress.
A long-time coming
The artist responsible for the Salt Crystal Bride Gown has long experimented with salt crystallization. Landau's work also includes a salty hangman's noose, a salt-crystal encrusted island of shoes and salt crystal lamps.
Daily changes
Each day more crystals grew on the immersed fabric.
Deep meaning
The gown represents the transformation of the lead character from the Yiddish play, "The Dybbuk".
Nature at its best
The process of crystallization is "an anticipated yet uncontrolled organic process set in motion," according to the artist.
Heavy beauty
After several weeks submerged the garment is covered with many salt crystals.
Rising again
After two months, Studio Landau lifted 'Small Salt Bride' from the waters of the Dead Sea.
Stunning creation
Resurrected from its shallow resting place, the Crystal Bride Gown represents a sort of rebirth. The gown, which originally represented madness, is transformed into the wedding gown it was meant to be.