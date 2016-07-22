Photos: Skydiver Sean MacCormac 'Surfs' on Thunderstorm Clouds

1, 2, 3... jump!

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

Skydiver Sean MacCormac recently took to the Florida skies to "surf" on thunderstorm clouds. The daredevil jumped from more than 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) to dive through thick clouds and stormy conditions over central Florida.

Shredding the clouds

(Image credit: Jon DeVore/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac "surfs" clouds during an outing on July 5, 2016.

Summer storms

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac described the daring feat as intense, scary, unique and spiritual.



MacCormac is shown here diving through a storm cloud on July 8, 2016, over Clewiston, Florida.

Long way down

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac jumped from a plane flying at an elevation of about 10,500 feet (3,200 meters) and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour (209 km/h) during the epic skydive.

Thick clouds

(Image credit: Jon DeVore/Red Bull Content Pool)

Some of the potential dangers include downdrafts (downward-moving air currents), lightning strikes and updrafts, which can catch a skydiver's parachute and pull the person into the storm.

Touchdown

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac lands after attempting to skydive through a thunderstorm on July 6, 2016.

Dancing on clouds

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac's daring dives offer glimpses of how thunderstorms unfold in the sky.

Pro skysurfer

(Image credit: Jon DeVore/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac is a multiple-time U.S. National Champion, X Games medalist and a veteran of skysurfing.

Storm's a-brewin'

(Image credit: Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool)

A lightning storm, seen from the airplane hangar during the Storm’s Edge project in Clewiston, Florida, on July 7, 2016.

No fear

(Image credit: Craig O'Brien/Red Bull Content Pool)

MacCormac "surfs" along the edge of a storm on July 5, 2016.

Safe landing

(Image credit: Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool)

Skydiver Sean Maccormac swoops in to land in Clewiston, Florida, on July 8, 2016.