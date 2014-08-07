Photos That Wow: Winners of National Geographic Traveler Contest

"The Independence Day" - First Place

(Image credit: Marko Korošec / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

National Geographic Traveler magazine announced the 2014 winners of its travel photo contest. Three grand prize winners were selected, followed by several merit winners. First place was awarded to photographer Marko Korošec for this image of a supercell that brewed over Julesberg, Colorado. The storm produced hail and rain, but never developed into a full tornado. [Read full story]

"First Time" - Second Place

(Image credit: Agnieszka Traczewska / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

A young couple from Mea Shearim, an Orthodox district in Jerusalem, will spend their first moments alone after their wedding ceremony. The 18-year-olds met only once before their arranged marriage. Agnieska Traczewska captured this image. [Read full story]

"Diver in Magic Kingdom" - Third Place

(Image credit: Marc Henauer / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

Snowmelt every year in Austria raises the water level of Green Lake. The water submerges hiking trails, fields and entire trees for a few weeks. Marc Henauer captured the surreal scape at just the right moment. "This shot at first seems like just another diver swimming by underwater. But after viewing it for a few seconds the truth begins to sink in. That is not an aquatic plant! How is it possible for a tree to grow leaves underwater? And that looks like a trail—what creature could create a hiking trail at the bottom of a lake?" said one of the judges Dan Westergren, the director of photography for National Geographic Traveler, in a statement. "When we chose this picture we didn't know the particulars of why a view like this exists, but we really wanted to reward the photographer for bringing it to our attention."[Read full story]

"Foggy Small Town"

(Image credit: Duowen Chen / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

Fog creeps over a small town in the South Bohemian region of the Czech Republic. The photo was taken from a nearby castle on Dec. 25, 2013, by Duowen Chen. [Read full story]

"End of the World"

(Image credit: Sean Hacker Teper / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

The famous "End of the World" swing in Banos, Ecuador overlooks Mt. Tungurahua. The volcano erupted while the photo was being taken, and the photographer, sean hacker teper, had to evacuate soon after. [Read full story]

"Ladies in Waiting"

(Image credit: Susie Stern / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

A group of women dressed in vintage clothing stand outside a shop in Borough Market in London. Photo captured bySusie Stern. [Read full story]

"A well earned rest in the Sahara"

(Image credit: Evan Cole / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

Sahara desert guide Moussa Macher rests on the summit of the largest dune in the Sahara called Tin-Merzouga. The dune is in the Tadrat region of the desert full of red sand. Photo taken by Evan Cole. [Read full story]

"Divine Makeover"

(Image credit: Mahesh Balasubramanian / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

A girl has her face painted for the Mayana Soora Thiruvizha festival in southern India, which pays homage to the god Angalamman. The festival happens every March in the village of Kaveripattinam. Photo by Mahesh Balasubramanian. [Read full story]

"Khotso Peace at Devil's Knuckles"

(Image credit: Byron Inggs / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

A horse rests in Sehlabathebe National Park in South Africa. "The Devil's Knuckles" mountain peak rises in the background. Photo taken by Byron Inggs. [Read full story]

"Light Source"

(Image credit: Marcelo Castro / National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest)

In Burma, a young monk reads from his book by the light of the window. [Read full story]