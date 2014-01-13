Images: Weird Ancient Fish Fossil (Tiktaalik)

A strange discovery

(Image credit: Kalliopi Monoyios)

The discovery of additional materials from the hind fin of Tiktaalik roseae, a 375-million-year-old transitional fossil, suggest it was able to use its hind fins as props as well as paddles. Tiktaalik's ability to swim as well as support itself on the substrate underscores the idea that the mechanisms that allowed vertebrates to invade land evolved in the water first. The new material is described in a paper by Neil Shubin, Ted Daeschler, and Farish A. Jenkins, Jr. in the January 13th early online edition of PNAS.

Shedding light on a mystery

(Image credit: Kevin Jiang, The University of Chicago.)

A replica shows the transition

(Image credit: Kevin Jiang, The University of Chicago; Model & cast: Tyler Keillor.)

The pivotal piece

(Image credit: Kevin Jiang, The University of Chicago.)

The newly discovered pelvis of Tiktaalik roseae is described in Neil Shubin's inaugural article at PNAS with coauthors Ted Daeschler and Farish A. Jenkins, Jr.. The discovery sheds light on the transition from life in water to life on land.

Evolution underwater

(Image credit: Kevin Jiang, The University of Chicago.)

The newly-discovered tail-end of Tiktaalik roseae provides further evidence that the structures and mechanisms for walking evolved in water first. The findings are reported in the January 13th issue of PNAS in a paper by Neil Shubin, Ted Daeschler, and Farish A. Jenkins, Jr.

A piece of the pelvis

(Image credit: Kevin Jiang, The University of Chicago.)

Excavation in progress

(Image credit: Neil Shubin)

The crew excavates fossils in Bird Quarry in 2004. Several specimens lie encased in plaster, waiting to be shipped back to the labs for preparation.

Researchers in charge

(Image credit: Jason Downs.)

Paleontologists Ted Daeschler and Neil Shubin in the Canadian Arctic in 2008. Shubin, Daeschler, and Farish A. Jenkins, Jr. published new fossil finds from the transitional fossil Tiktaalik roseae in the January 13th early online edition of PNAS.

The discovery crew

(Image credit: Andrew Gillis.)

The 2008 field crew: (L to R) Jason Downs, Ted Daeschler, Andrew Gillis, Randall Dahn, Neil Shubin, Farish A. Jenkins, Jr.

The base camp

(Image credit: Ted Daeschler.)

The valley in Bird Fiord where the team camped and made its discovery.