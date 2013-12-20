Images of Lightning Unfolding, Frame by Frame

Lightning, downward leader forms
Researchers collected these images using an ultra-high-speed video camera capable of capturing 10,000 frames per second. Here, what is known as the downward leader starts propagating from a storm cloud.
Upward leader sprouts from building
The downward leader grows as an upward connecting leader sprouts from the tallest building in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong, China.
Both leaders grow
The leaders rapidly grow toward each other.
Leaders about to touch
The leaders are about to touch and then...
Bam!
Bam! They two leaders connect in what is known as a lightning stroke.