In Photos: F-35 Fighter Jet Makes 1st Vertical Night Landing

F-35B Vertical Landing at Sea

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin.)

An F-35B test aircraft executes a vertical landing to the deck of the USS Wasp during F-35B Developmental Test Phase Two on Aug. 12, 2013.

Sunset at Sea

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin.)

Two F-35B test aircraft aboard the USS Wasp at sunset of the first day of F-35B Developmental Test Phase Two, Aug. 12, 2013.

First RAF F-35B Short Takeoff at Sea

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin.)

A United Kingdom Royal Air Force test pilot takes off from the USS Wasp on Aug. 13, 2013. The flight marked the first time a U.K. military pilot flew an F-35B short takeoff mission at sea.

First F-35B Night Short Takeoff at Sea

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin.)

An F-35 test aircraft takes off from the USS Wasp for the first night short takeoff at sea for the F-35B variant on Aug. 14, 2013. Expanding the envelope for F-35B night operations at sea is a key objective for the second Developmental Test for the Marines’ F-35 variant.

First F-35B Night Landing at Sea

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin.)

An F-35 test aircraft lands aboard the USS Wasp for the first night vertical landing at sea for the F-35B variant on Aug. 14, 2013. Expanding the envelope for F-35B night operations at sea is a key objective for the second Developmental Test for the Marines’ F-35 variant.

