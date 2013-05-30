Big Lots Recalls Floor Lamps

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Big Lots, of Columbus, Ohio, announced a voluntary recall of about 43,700 Five-Light Floor Lamps.

Hazard: The wiring for the lamp’s light sockets can become exposed, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers. In addition, use of the recommended standard 40 watt light bulbs can generate excessive heat, which can melt the double plastic shades over the bulbs.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of melting lamp shades. No injuries have been reported.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Description: This recall involves Classic Quarters Five Light Floor Lamps. The lamps stand about five feet tall and have a gunmetal or chrome colored metal pole and five adjustable lights mounted on flexible metal tubes at the top. Dark plastic or multi-colored double plastic shades cover each of the five lights. Recalled lamps use standard incandescent or CFL bulbs and have labels marked with the model number “G-1843-5” affixed to the underside of the lamp base. These lamps can be further identified by SKU numbers 612007239, 612007829 or 612008982 at the beginning of the instructions. Lamps that use candelabra bulbs are not subject to this recall and can be identified by labels marked with the model number “G-1844-5B” and SKU numbers 612009036 or 612009037 in the instructions.

Sold exclusively at: Big Lots stores nationwide from April 2010 through November 2011 for between $30 and $50.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to a Big Lots store for a full refund.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Big Lots toll-free at (866) 244-5687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.biglots.com.