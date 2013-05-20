Image Gallery: Moore, Okla., Tornado Damage - May 20, 2013

Deadly Tornado
Large deadly tornado moving into Moore near 134th and Western in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013.
Fire damage
A structual fire broke out due to the tornado passing through Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013.
Damage track
Preliminary tornado damage track for the Newcastle-Moore-South OKC tornado, on May 20, 2013. Based on radar and damage reports.
OKC Tornado
A tornado touches down in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 20, 2013.
Tornado Touches Down
Disastrous tornado
Another shot of a tornado touching down in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 20, 2013.
School Destroyed
Search-and-rescue workers look through a mountain of debris at an elementary school in Moore, Okla., that was completely destroyed by the tornado that ripped through Oklahoma City.
Search-and-rescue
Elementary school gone
A wider view of the elementary school flattened in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013, by a deadly tornado.
Searching through debris
A family searches through debris in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013; 15 people reported stayed safe in the sheler shown here as the deadly tornado passed through.
Tornado tracks
A comparison between the track of a deadly tornado that touched down on May 3, 1999, and preliminary May 20, 2013, tornado tracks.