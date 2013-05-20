Image Gallery: Moore, Okla., Tornado Damage - May 20, 2013

Deadly Tornado

(Image credit: National Weather Service, @NWSNorman / Screengrab Channel 4)

Large deadly tornado moving into Moore near 134th and Western in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013.

Fire damage

(Image credit: KFOR Screengrab)

A structual fire broke out due to the tornado passing through Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013.

Damage track

(Image credit: National Weather Service, @NWSNorman)

Preliminary tornado damage track for the Newcastle-Moore-South OKC tornado, on May 20, 2013. Based on radar and damage reports.

OKC Tornado

(Image credit: Screengrab CNN)

A tornado touches down in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 20, 2013.

Tornado Touches Down

(Image credit: Screengrab CNN)

Disastrous tornado

(Image credit: Screengrab CNN)

Another shot of a tornado touching down in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 20, 2013.

School Destroyed

(Image credit: KFOR Screengrab)

Search-and-rescue workers look through a mountain of debris at an elementary school in Moore, Okla., that was completely destroyed by the tornado that ripped through Oklahoma City.

Search-and-rescue

(Image credit: KFOR Screengrab)

Elementary school gone

(Image credit: KFOR Screengrab)

A wider view of the elementary school flattened in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013, by a deadly tornado.

Searching through debris

(Image credit: KFOR Screengrab)

A family searches through debris in Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013; 15 people reported stayed safe in the sheler shown here as the deadly tornado passed through.

Tornado tracks

(Image credit: U.S. National Weather Service)

A comparison between the track of a deadly tornado that touched down on May 3, 1999, and preliminary May 20, 2013, tornado tracks.