Which Hurricane Names Have Been Retired?

An aerial view of Dade County, Florida, showing damage from one of the most destructive hurricanes in the history of the United States.

Hurricane names are assigned from a series of six discrete lists, which rotate year after year. As such, it's possible to repeat names every seven years.

In most cases, this isn't a problem, but if a particular named hurricane causes a lot of damage and deaths, for sensitivity reasons the World Meteorological Organization may decide to retire the name. Rather than repeat it, and replace it with a new name that starts with the same letter. For instance, hurricane Andrew was retired in the spring of 1993 and replaced on the list with "Alex" in 1998. [How Are Hurricanes Named? ]

There is an exception to the retirement rule, however. Before 1979, when the first permanent six-year storm name list began, some storm names were simply not used anymore. For example, in 1966, "Fern" was substituted for "Frieda," and no reason was cited.

Here is a list of all the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico hurricane names that have been retired since 1954. (Many destructive storms are not included on this list because they occurred before the hurricane naming convention was established in 1950.)

Agnes - 1972

Alicia - 1983

Allen - 1980

Allison - 2001

Andrew - 1992

Anita - 1977

Audrey - 1957

Betsy - 1965

Beulah - 1967

Bob - 1991

Camille - 1969

Carla - 1961

Carmen - 1974

Carol - 1954

Celia - 1970

Cesar - 1996

Charley - 2004

Cleo - 1964

Connie - 1955

David - 1979

Dean - 2007

Dennis - 2005

Diana - 1990

Diane - 1955

Donna - 1960

Dora - 1964

Edna - 1968

Elena - 1985

Eloise - 1975

Fabian - 2003

Felix - 2007

Fifi - 1974

Flora - 1963

Floyd - 1999

Fran - 1996

Frances - 2004

Frederic - 1979

Georges - 1998

Gilbert - 1988

Gloria - 1985

Gustav - 2008

Hattie - 1961

Hazel - 1954

Hilda - 1964

Hortense - 1996

Hugo - 1989

Igor - 2010

Ike - 2008

Inez - 1966

Ione - 1955

Irene - 2011

Iris - 2001

Isabel - 2003

Isidore -2002

Ivan - 2004

Janet - 1955

Jeanne - 2004

Joan - 1988

Juan - 2003

Katrina - 2005

Keith - 2000

Klaus - 1990

Lenny - 1999

Lili - 2002

Luis - 1995

Marilyn - 1995

Michelle - 2001

Mitch - 1998

Noel - 2007

Opal - 1995

Paloma - 2008

Rita - 2005

Roxanne - 1995

Stan - 2005

Tomas - 2010

Wilma - 2005

