The Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is threatened by hunting for its horn, which is used in traditional medicine. There are fewer than 250 individuals left in the wild.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Species Survival Commission has issued its first ever list of what it considers the 100 most threatened species of animals, plants and fungi on the planet. The full list is below, including the scientific and common names (if one exists) of each species: