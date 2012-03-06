Minor Earthquake Shakes Utah

A minor earthquake rattled Utah today (March 6). The preliminary magnitude was 2.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Tuesday, March 06, 2012 at 12:20:56 UTC

Tuesday, March 06, 2012 at 05:20:56 AM at epicenter

Location: 38.672°N, 110.018°W

Depth: 4.7 km (2.9 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

37 km (23 miles) SSE from Green River, UT

42 km (26 miles) WNW from Moab, UT

225 km (140 miles) SE from Provo, UT

282 km (175 miles) SE from Salt Lake City, UT

This page will be updated if the event proves significant.