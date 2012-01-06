Earthquake Hits Near Christchurch, New Zealand

An earthquake has struck the South Island of New Zealand in the area near Christchurch hit hard by a deadly quake last year. The preliminary magnitude was 4.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:
Date-Time:
Friday, January 06, 2012 at 12:21:35 UTC
Saturday, January 07, 2012 at 01:21:35 AM at epicenter
Location: 43.547°S, 172.982°E
Depth: 9.9 km (6.2 miles)
Distances from epicenter:
25 km (15 miles) E of Christchurch, New Zealand
229 km (142 miles) SSE of Westport, New Zealand
290 km (180 miles) SSW of WELLINGTON, New Zealand
324 km (201 miles) NE of Dunedin, New Zealand
This article will be updated if the event proves significant.