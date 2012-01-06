Earthquake Hits Near Christchurch, New Zealand

An earthquake has struck the South Island of New Zealand in the area near Christchurch hit hard by a deadly quake last year. The preliminary magnitude was 4.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:

Date-Time:

Friday, January 06, 2012 at 12:21:35 UTC

Saturday, January 07, 2012 at 01:21:35 AM at epicenter

Location: 43.547°S, 172.982°E

Depth: 9.9 km (6.2 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

25 km (15 miles) E of Christchurch, New Zealand

229 km (142 miles) SSE of Westport, New Zealand

290 km (180 miles) SSW of WELLINGTON, New Zealand

324 km (201 miles) NE of Dunedin, New Zealand

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.