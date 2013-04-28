States Where Gay Marriage Is Legal (Infographic)

Massachusetts was the first state to legalize gay marriage, in 2004.

1. Massachusetts - (2004)

2. Connecticut - (2008)

3. Iowa - (2009)

4. Vermont - (2009)

5. New Hampshire - (2010)

6. Washington, D.C. - (2010)

7. New York - (2011)

8. Washington (state) - (2012)

9. Maine - (2012)

10. Maryland - (2013)

11. Rhode Island - (2013)

12. Delaware - (2013)

13. Minnesota - (2013)

14. California - (2013)

15. New Jersey - (2013)

16. Illinois - (2013)

17. Hawaii - (2013)

18. New Mexico - (2013)

19. Oregon - (2014)

20. Pennsylvania - (2014)

21. Indiana - (2014)

22. Oklahoma - (2014)

23. Virginia - (2014)

24. Wisconsin - (2014)

25. Utah - (2014)

26. Colorado - (2014)

27. Nevada - (2014)

28 West Virginia - (2014)

29. North Carolina - (2014)

30. Idaho - (2014)

31. Alaska - (2014)

32. Arizona - (2014)

33. Wyoming - (2014)

34. Kansas - (2014)

35. Montana - (2014)

36. South Carolina - (2014)

37. Florida - (2015)

38. Alabama - (2015)

The remaining 13 states had the right legalized by the Supreme Court ruling of June 26, 2015.

Countries that legalized same-sex marriage:

1. Netherlands - (2001)

2. Belgium - (2003)

3. Spain - (2005)

4. Canada - (2005)

5. South Africa - (2006)

6. Uruguay - (2008)

7. Norway - (2009)

8. Sweden - (2009)

9. Argentina - (2010)

10. Iceland - (2010)

11. Portugal - (2010)

12. Denmark - (2012)

13. Brazil - (2013)

14. New Zealand - (2013)

15. France - (2013)

16. England/Wales - (2013)

17. Luxembourg - (2014)

18. Scotland - (2014)

19. Finland - (2015)

20. Ireland - (2015)

21. United States - (2015)

Follow us @livescience, Facebook& Google+.