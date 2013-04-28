States Where Gay Marriage Is Legal (Infographic)

1. Massachusetts - (2004)
2. Connecticut - (2008)
3. Iowa - (2009)
4. Vermont - (2009)
5. New Hampshire - (2010)
6. Washington, D.C. - (2010)
7. New York - (2011)
8. Washington (state) - (2012)
9. Maine - (2012)
10. Maryland - (2013)
11. Rhode Island - (2013)
12. Delaware - (2013)
13. Minnesota - (2013)
14. California - (2013)
15. New Jersey - (2013)
16. Illinois - (2013)
17. Hawaii - (2013)
18. New Mexico - (2013)
19. Oregon - (2014)
20. Pennsylvania - (2014)
21. Indiana - (2014)
22. Oklahoma - (2014)
23. Virginia - (2014)
24. Wisconsin - (2014)
25. Utah - (2014)
26. Colorado - (2014)
27. Nevada - (2014)
28 West Virginia - (2014)
29. North Carolina - (2014)
30. Idaho - (2014)
31. Alaska - (2014)
32. Arizona - (2014)
33. Wyoming - (2014)
34. Kansas - (2014)
35. Montana - (2014)
36. South Carolina - (2014)
37. Florida - (2015)
38. Alabama - (2015)
The remaining 13 states had the right legalized by the Supreme Court ruling of June 26, 2015.
Countries that legalized same-sex marriage:
1. Netherlands - (2001)
2. Belgium - (2003)
3. Spain - (2005)
4. Canada - (2005)
5. South Africa - (2006)
6. Uruguay - (2008)
7. Norway - (2009)
8. Sweden - (2009)
9. Argentina - (2010)
10. Iceland - (2010)
11. Portugal - (2010)
12. Denmark - (2012)
13. Brazil - (2013)
14. New Zealand - (2013)
15. France - (2013)
16. England/Wales - (2013)
17. Luxembourg - (2014)
18. Scotland - (2014)
19. Finland - (2015)
20. Ireland - (2015)
21. United States - (2015)
