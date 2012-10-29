On the Ground: Hurricane Sandy in Images

Crashing Waves

Waves crash over Winthrop Shore Drive as Hurricane Sandy comes up the coast on Oct. 29, 2012, in Winthrop, Mass. Hurricane Sandy, which threatens 50 million people in the eastern third of the United States, is expected to bring days of rain, high winds and possibly heavy snow to a wide area of the East Coast.

Kitty Hawk

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Kelly Bray, County of Dare, via Flickr

Hurricane Sandy whips up waves in the Atlantic off the coast of Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

Park Floods

(Image credit: J. Fair/USFWS)

The storm surge from Hurricane Sandy leaves much of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland under water, including this boat ramp along the Assateague Channel, on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

Ducks Seek Refuge

(Image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region)

As Hurricane Sandy approaches landfall, these mallards are seeking refuge on the already flooded marshes in Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells, Maine, on Oct. 29, 2012.

Kill Devil Hills

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Kelly Bray, County of Dare, via Flickr

Overwash at Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., from Hurricane Sandy at about 4 p.m. ET Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(Image credit: U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

Spc. Brett Hyde, Tomb Sentinel, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), takes his 21 steps across a water-soaked mat while guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Va., during Hurricane Sandy, Oct. 29, 2012. The Tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Snow, rain, wind or heat has never stopped the Tomb Sentinels from guarding the tomb for over 64 years.

Vigil in a Storm

(Image credit: U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

Spc. Brett Hyde, Tomb Sentinel, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), maintains his vigil during Hurricane Sandy while guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Oct., 29, 2012.

Funeral in a Hurricane

(Image credit: U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

A firing party from Delta Company, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), leaves the columbarium area after conducting a funeral for a veteran at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Oct. 29, 2012, amid rain from Hurricane Sandy.

Hurricane Preparedness

(Image credit: U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), load sand bags onto pallets in preparation for Hurricane Sandy at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Oct. 29, 2012.

Staten Island Storm Surge

(Image credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Swanson.)

Storm surge floods a section of Coast Guard Station New York, located on Staten Island, as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York Harbor, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

Tugboats in the Storm

(Image credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Swanson.)

Tug vessels steam into New York Harbor through heavy wind and rough waters as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York Harbor, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.