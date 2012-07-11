How to Make Oobleck

Like Dr. Seuss' oobleck, non-Newtonian fluids get thicker as they are deformed, say by someone running across the fluid.

Want to have fun with physics and even "walk on water"? Try making a mixture of cornstarch and water called oobleck. It makes a great science project or is just fun to play with.

Oobleck is a non-Newtonian fluid; it has properties of both liquids and solids. You can slowly dip your hand into it like a liquid, but if you squeeze the oobleck or punch it, it will feel solid. The name oobleck comes from the Dr. Seuss book, “Bartholomew and the Oobleck.” In the story, oobleck, a gooey green substance, fell from the sky and wreaked havoc in the kingdom.

Making oobleck is easy. Here's a recipe:

Oobleck ingredients

1 part water

1.5 to 2 parts cornstarch

Small amount of food coloring (optional)

Mix ingredients

Start with the water in a bowl (or wading pool!) and add the cornstarch a bit at a time.

Keep stirring until it has a gooey consistency. You may want to use your hands.

When the oobleck is just right, slowly add food coloring, if you want. This can be a challenge to get it mixed properly.

Play with it.

Things to do with oobleck

Grab a handful and squeeze it. Let it ooze through your fingers.

Make a puddle and quickly drag your fingers through it.

Put it into a plastic container and shake it or quickly bump it against a table.

Jab at the oobleck and then slowly let your finger sink in.

Roll some oobleck into a ball. It becomes solid, but when you stop moving it, it will melt back into your hand.

Some science projects use oobleck. Experiments you can try include:

Put some oobleck on an old speaker and watch it dance:

Or, put it in a cookie sheet on top of a speaker:

Put a lot of it in a kiddie pool and walk across it:

Tips

Store in an air-tight container. Mix occasionally.

If you put in food coloring, you may notice a little bit of color left on your hands after washing. Don't worry. It should go away in a day or two.

Anything put into the slime can be washed with soap and water.

To dispose of the oobleck, mix it with a lot of hot water to make a very loose slurry. Pour a small amount into the drain while the hot water is running.

Oobleck when dried can be easily vacuumed.

Warnings