Tiny & Old: Images of 'Triceratops' Ancestors

Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw
Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw from the Dinosaur Park Formation of Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada.
Illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae,
An illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 75 million years ago.
Illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni,
An illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 83 million years ago.
Unescoceratops koppelhusae and Gryphoceratops morrisonii
Unescoceratops koppelhusae (upper right) and Gryphoceratops morrisonii (lower left), new leptoceratopsid dinosaurs from Alberta, Canada.
Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw
Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw from the Milk River Formation of Alberta, Canada.
Illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni,
An illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 83 million years ago.
Illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae,
An illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 75 million years ago.