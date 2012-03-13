Tiny & Old: Images of 'Triceratops' Ancestors

Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw

(Image credit: Michael Ryan, Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw from the Dinosaur Park Formation of Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada.

Illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae,

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

An illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 75 million years ago.

Illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni,

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

An illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 83 million years ago.

Unescoceratops koppelhusae and Gryphoceratops morrisonii

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

Unescoceratops koppelhusae (upper right) and Gryphoceratops morrisonii (lower left), new leptoceratopsid dinosaurs from Alberta, Canada.

Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw

(Image credit: Michael Ryan, Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw from the Milk River Formation of Alberta, Canada.

