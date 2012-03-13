Tiny & Old: Images of 'Triceratops' Ancestors

Trending

Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw

Dinosaur jawbone

(Image credit: Michael Ryan, Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

Unescoceratops koppelhusae jaw from the Dinosaur Park Formation of Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada.

Illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae,

illustration of <i>Unescoceratops koppelhusae</i>

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

An illustration of Unescoceratops koppelhusae, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 75 million years ago.

Illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni,

Illustration of <i>Gryphoceratops morrisoni</i>,

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

An illustration of Gryphoceratops morrisoni, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period that lived approximately 83 million years ago.

Unescoceratops koppelhusae and Gryphoceratops morrisonii

<i>Unescoceratops koppelhusae</i> and <i>Gryphoceratops morrisonii</i> drawn in a jungle

(Image credit: Julius T. Csotonyi)

Unescoceratops koppelhusae (upper right) and Gryphoceratops morrisonii (lower left), new leptoceratopsid dinosaurs from Alberta, Canada.

Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw

<i>Gryphoceratops Morrison</i> jawbone

(Image credit: Michael Ryan, Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

Gryphoceratops Morrison jaw from the Milk River Formation of Alberta, Canada.

