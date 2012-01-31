Gallery: Brand-New Baby Wolves

Baby Maned Wolf
A fuzzy bundle of joy at 8 days old: One of four maned wolf pups born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia poses for the camera.
What Big Teeth
Maned wolves are threatened in the wild because of habitat encroachment in South America.
Maned Wolf Litter
The litter of maned wolf pups at three weeks of age. The pups were born Jan. 5, 2012.
Pup Pile
The litter is the first born at the Institute in two years.
Maned Wolf Pup
A maned wolf pup born Jan. 5 gets a checkup and its first vaccinations on Feb. 16.
Visiting the Vet
Hey, that stethoscope is cold! One of the four maned wolf pups visits the veterinarian.
Getting a Check-Up
The four wolves were given their first vaccinations and a clean bill of health.
Maned Wolf Pup
The litter seems to be made up of two males and two females, though veterinarians will have to confirm that when the pups' reproductive systems mature.
What Big Ears You Have!
Each pup weighs between four and five pounds (1.8 and 2.6 kg).
Adult Maned Wolf
An adult maned wolf shows off the furry scruff that gives the species its name.
Maned Wolf in Profile
Maned wolves are difficult to breed in captivity, so researchers are testing out special diets to better approximate what wild wolves eat. These canines are omnivorous, and their diet in the wild seems evenly split between plants and meat.