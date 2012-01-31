Gallery: Brand-New Baby Wolves

Baby Maned Wolf

(Image credit: Lisa Ware, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

A fuzzy bundle of joy at 8 days old: One of four maned wolf pups born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia poses for the camera.

What Big Teeth

(Image credit: Lisa Ware, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

Maned wolves are threatened in the wild because of habitat encroachment in South America.

Maned Wolf Litter

(Image credit: Lisa Ware, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

The litter of maned wolf pups at three weeks of age. The pups were born Jan. 5, 2012.

Pup Pile

(Image credit: Lisa Ware, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

The litter is the first born at the Institute in two years.

Maned Wolf Pup

(Image credit: Nucharin Songsasen, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

A maned wolf pup born Jan. 5 gets a checkup and its first vaccinations on Feb. 16.

Visiting the Vet

(Image credit: Nucharin Songsasen, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

Hey, that stethoscope is cold! One of the four maned wolf pups visits the veterinarian.

Getting a Check-Up

(Image credit: Nucharin Songsasen, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

The four wolves were given their first vaccinations and a clean bill of health.

Maned Wolf Pup

(Image credit: Nucharin Songsasen, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

The litter seems to be made up of two males and two females, though veterinarians will have to confirm that when the pups' reproductive systems mature.

What Big Ears You Have!

(Image credit: Nucharin Songsasen, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

Each pup weighs between four and five pounds (1.8 and 2.6 kg).

Adult Maned Wolf

An adult maned wolf shows off the furry scruff that gives the species its name.

Maned Wolf in Profile

Maned wolves are difficult to breed in captivity, so researchers are testing out special diets to better approximate what wild wolves eat. These canines are omnivorous, and their diet in the wild seems evenly split between plants and meat.