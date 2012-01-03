Gallery: Unique Life at Antarctic Deep-Sea Vents

Antarctic Black Smokers

A first glimpse at black smokers on the Antarctic sea floor. These hydrothermal vents contain compounds that make the ultra-heated water they spew out smoke-colored. [Read about the vents here]

Anemones and Barnacles

The vents host an astounding amount of life, including bacterial mats, anemones and barnacles not known to science.

Warm-Water Haven

Anemones and barnacles thriving in warm vent waters.

Isis ROV

The Isis remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in an Antarctic snowstorm. The ROV brought back video and samples from the vents.

Isis Returns

Isis returns to the surface with samples.

Stormy Seas

A storm batters the research ship in the Antarctic Ocean. Weather like this is one reason that Antarctic vents have not been studied as much as vents in more temperate areas.

Control Room

Researchers in the ROV control room peer at undersea images sent up by Isis.

Crab Chimney

A new species of yeti crab clings to a hydrothermal chimney. The crabs have tendrils on their chests stocked with bacterial mats that they likely "garden" for food.

Crab and Snails

A yeti crab nestled amidst a group of brown snails. These pelotspiroid gastropods are likely a previously unknown species.

Crabs and Barnacles

Barnacles and yeti crabs dominate the landscape near the vents.

Lone Crinoid

A crinoid clings to an area dubbed "Devil's Punchbowl" near a hydrothermal vent. Crinoids are filter-feeding marine animals.