Gallery: Dazzling Photos of Dew-Covered Insects

The Very Damp Caterpiller

Miroslaw Swietek captures stunning macro images of insects and other creepy-crawlies covered in dew. He takes his photos early in the morning in the forest near his village in Jaroszow, Poland. At that hour, insects and other bugs are still in a state of torpor and aren't disturbed by the camera, Swietek told LiveScience. [Read a Q&A with Swietek]

Diamond-encrusted

An dew-covered insect perches on a plant.

Dragonfly Eye

Droplets of dew magnify the lenses in a dragonfly's compound eye.

Hairy Slumberer

This wispy fellow stayed mostly dry perching on a dew-moistened flower.

Jewel of a Beetle

A beetle's jewel-like hues are enhanced by a smattering of diamond-like droplets.

Dragonfly Crown

This dragonfly appears to be wearing a fairy crown of dew.

Fly at Rest

A decorated fly rests.

Fly's Eye

Droplets decorate a fly's head and red bulbous eyes. [See amazing images of the cutest bugs]

Dragonfly Perch

A dew-covered dragonfly on a dew-covered leaf.

Dry Fly

Not all of Swietek's photos are of dew-covered insects; he captures amazing close-ups of dry bugs as well.

Tiny Bug Face

A photograph by Swietek highlights the strangeness of an insect's head and compound eyes.