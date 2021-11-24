Save 34% on hours of fun with this 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit Black Friday deal

What's better than helping your child build a brand new toy robot from scratch? How about building 12 different robots for the price of one?

With this Lucky Doug's 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit deal, you can now buy it on sale at Amazon for just $16.99.

The kit contains everything you need to help your child build different types of solar-powered robots that will help teach them skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Building and then reassembling the kit into different configurations will also provide countless hours of fun for you both and is guaranteed to prevent boredom.

When you're done building each robot, you will also have a toy that your child can play with. When that robot loses its appeal it can then be turned into another one for free, meaning you are essentially buying 12 new toys and countless hours of entertainment for the low price of $16.99. Talk about value for money!

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit: was $25.99, now $16.99 at Amazon

Save 34% on this solar-powered robot building kit and spend countless hours building, playing and learning with your children.



The robots in the 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit are split into two groups of difficulty: The entry-level kit, suitable for ages 8 to 10, and the senior-level kit, suitable for ages 10 upwards. Each design looks totally unique and features specialized parts that also give the robot its own form of locomotion, making each one different to play with. This means you can use your kit for years without it becoming boring or too easy to put together.

The different possible robot configurations grouped by difficulty. (Image credit: Lucky Doug)

The robots are built around a rechargeable motorized unit that is powered by a mini solar panel. This means you can also teach your child about the value of renewable energy and means that they can play uninterrupted without having to wait for the robot to charge. However, accidents happen, and in the unlikely event that the solar panel stops working or gets broken the motor can also be run using battery power.

The kit also comes with a great set of instructions that clearly show how to assemble each robot. This means you'll be able to help out whenever your little one gets stuck, regardless of how good your own STEM skills are. Once you've built the first one your child might even be able to do the rest on their own (although you'll probably be having way too much fun to stand aside).

Once you've built them all there's nothing stopping you from combining the 190 different pieces into whatever configuration you like. Let your imaginations run wild and see just how far your robot-building skills have come.

Each piece is also made from non-toxic and skin-safe plastics, which means you can start building robots with total peace of mind.

