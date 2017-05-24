The top 10 newfound and newly named species of the previous year have been announced, and this year's list highlights species with bizarre names, unique diets and more.

For the past decade the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) has put together an annual list celebrating the new species. A "bleeding" tomato and a "Game of Thrones" ant made the list this year, along with a spider named for a magical hat from "Harry Potter" and a devilish orchid, among others.

Selected from approximately 18,000 new species named last year, here are the top 10 newfound species from 2016. [Read the full story about this year's top 10 new species list]