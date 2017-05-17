Beyond Fidget Spinners: 10 Ways to Help Kids Concentrate

Credit: David McNew/Getty

Some kids have trouble concentrating for long periods of time. A good way to approach this issue is to give the child a defined task and then encouragement to finish it if he or she falls off course.

"If a child has difficulty focusing for more than 4 minutes, you try to catch them in the first 4 minutes and nudge them toward a little bit more concentration," Anderson said. "Just like you would if you were trying to teach them how to hit a baseball or to do a forward roll in gymnastics: You would try to get them to do the next small step in developing that skill."

If parents or educators want to give kids more free time to read, they could say, "You know what? You did a great job focusing for these first 4 minutes. What I'd love to see is you actually finish reading this book for the next 4 minutes," Anderson said. "What you're trying to do is appreciate the effort they're going through and give them a defined task in which they can practice in little skill drills for another 4 minutes."

Skill development can be rewarding for children. For instance, they might feel good because they were able to follow the teacher's instructions, or they might enjoy the drills because it helped them finish the assignment, he said.