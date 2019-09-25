Walrus Attacks and Sinks Russian Navy Boat

While traversing frigid Arctic waters, a Russian Navy vessel met its match — a mighty mother walrus defending her calves.

Battered by the tusked mammal's attacks, the tugboat Altai sank into the sea, according to the Russian news outlet The Barents Observer . Luckily, the boat's crew of Navy service members and researchers made it safely ashore on a smaller vessel.

The boat had been winding through the Franz Josef Land archipelago, a lengthy chain of islands in the northeastern Barents Sea, according to a report from the Russian Ministry of Defense . The researchers aboard intended to follow the path of 19th-century explorers Julius von Payer and Karl Weyprecht, who discovered the archipelago, and study plants, animals and glaciers along the way , according to a statement issued by the Russian Geographical Society . When the team landed on Cape Geller off the island of Wilczek Land, they encountered a certain female walrus and her calves.

A swimming walrus.

The military statement notes no sunken boat or loss of equipment, but according to the Russian Geographical Society, "the boat sank, but the tragedy was avoided thanks to the clear actions of the squad leader," as translated by Military.com .

The Northern Fleet servicemen "were able to take the boat away from the animals without harming them," adds the military statement, as translated by CNN.