Tennessee: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated on Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. E.D.T.

As of Sunday (March 15), Tennessee has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. However, only 144 people have been tested by state labs, in addition to 13 other people who were tested by private labs. That suggests the true count could be much higher.

On Thursday (March 12), Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to mobilize resources to fight the pandemic, as well as making the state eligible for federal emergency funding, the Tennesseean reported.

Several school districts around the state were closing, and the Country Music Hall of Fame was also temporarily closing its doors. Groups are being encouraged to reconsider large gatherings. However, state and government buildings and offices remained open as of Friday.

"We are just kind of playing it by ear for now,”"said Lt. Governor Randy McNally at his weekly news conference with reporters, according to local news station WKRN.

Lee said he was planning to add funding to the state budget to enable older people and those more vulnerable to COVID-19 to see a doctor without leaving their home.

"We are beginning to look at what we can do to keep patients like the elderly and those with chronic conditions to be served at home," said Dr. Wendy Long who heads up the Tennessee Hospital Association, at the conference.

In Davidson County, home to Nashville, patients ranged in age from 11 to 73 years old. One patient was hospitalized, but the others were managing their illness at home, according to Nashville's Metro Public Health Department.

Cases by county: