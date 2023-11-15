This Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 has a massive $540 price cut at Best Buy

The academic year may be in full swing, but there's never harm in checking out an upgrade to your productivity arsenal — and the Surface Pro 9 is most certainly that.

Microsoft's tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the biggest names in 2-in-1s and is ideal for students thanks to a mix of compatibility and portability. However, it hasn't been able to trouble our top 10 laptops for students due to the price — this deal fixes that.

Best Buy has slashed a whopping $540 off the MSRP of the 13-inch Surface Pro 9, bringing it down to just $999.99, with the keyboard included.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was $1,539.99, now $999.99 @ Best Buy

This powerful, portable 2-in-1 can be a laptop or a tablet, and it's great at both.

We spotted a similar deal a few months back, but the discount is considerably more this time — meaning if you held out, now could be a great time. You don't want an opportunity like this pass you by again.

Despite being slim enough to fit in just about any backpack, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is running Windows 11 right out of the box — no tablet-focused iPadOS or Android here.

In fact, that means your usual Windows mainstays like Office, OneDrive, Teams and more are all present and accounted for, and there's enough grunt under the hood to feasibly replace your laptop, too.

That's thanks to an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of memory. You can even add more storage, too.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for connecting things like displays and docking stations, and you'll even find very respectable front and rear-facing cameras, too.

This bundle also includes the keyboard attachment, letting you switch from tablet to laptop and back again in an instant, and an integrated kickstand for propping the Surface Pro 9 up for a movie marathon.