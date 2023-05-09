Save up to $250 on the MacBook Pro 16 – it's our top pick for a coding laptop
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a powerhouse laptop that's ideal for coding, photo & video editing, and more, and it's on offer at Amazon.
The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is up to $250 off at Amazon right now.
Apple's MacBook machines are great, but they come with a price tag to match so it pays to be on the lookout for deals. Speaking of which...
Head on over to Amazon, and you can save $250 on the MacBook Pro M2 16-inch with 512GB storage (opens in new tab), down to just $2249.99. If you need more storage, you can also save $200 on the MacBook Pro M2 with a 1TB SSD (opens in new tab), down to $2499.99.
That's up to $250 off of the updated version of a laptop we called the best laptop for coding thanks to its power and efficiency - not bad at all.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro (16-inch) 512GB -
was $2,499, now $2,249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple’s best-ever MacBook Pro offers the power of a desktop with a stunning display, and double the standard storage, and you can save $200.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro (16-inch) 1TB -
was $2,699, now $2,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple’s best-ever MacBook Pro offers the power of a desktop with a stunning display, and double the standard storage, and you can save $200.
The MacBook Pro 16-inch on offer here comes with the M2 Pro chip, which is not only powerful but flexible, too - it can even run many iPad and iPhone apps, alongside everything a Mac can do (which is a lot, by the way).
Apple Silicon also means a lot of the key internal components are embedded on the same chip, so less power is used transferring data between them. This results in a drastically improved battery life over the prior Intel-based models.
Add to that a return of ports (there's a MagSafe connector that supports fast-charging, three USB-C ports, HDMI output and an SD card slot) and the small matter of the best laptop screen we've tested and you've got a terrific all-rounder.
We've not yet reviewed the M2 Pro model, but in our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we gave it our highest rating, 5 out of 5 stars, saying that: “the MacBook Pro 16-inch is a powerful and stylish laptop that's ideal for resource-intensive tasks like programming, coding, and video editing.”
Given the jump in power here in the same form factor, it's a great option for coding on the go.
