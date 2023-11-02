Save over $300 on this powerful laptop, ideal for students
Work and play in style with this HP Victus laptop.
We see you, students. You're working hard, taking notes and writing papers, and we think you deserve a great deal on a new laptop — and we've found a doozy.
The highly-regarded HP Victus 15.6-inch, which offers impressive performance, a big display, and a striking cut-out hinge design, is discounted at Best Buy — and aside from being ideal for your work, will let you cut loose with some games, too (just not during lectures, ok?).
The laptop is down to just $549.99 as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals — which is a massive $350 off of the MSRP.
HP Victus 15.6-inch laptop
Was:
$899.99
Now: $549.99 at Best Buy
Overview: This laptop is impressively portable and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for gaming on the go.
Key features: 15.6-inch display with 144hz refresh rate, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD
Price history: We've seen discounts on similar configurations before, but they usually cap out at around $600 - so this is a very solid deal indeed.
Price comparison: Walmart: $609 | Best Buy: $549.99
Reviews consensus: The HP Victus could arguably do with a little more RAM than the 8GB offered here, and battery life could be better, but for a workhorse focused on getting stuff done, and enjoying some gaming at the end of the day, it's well worth a look. The display offers a 144Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming, but you'll also find it's big enough to help with multi-tasking and running multiple windows side by side. Oh, and speaking of windows, it's running Windows 11 right out of the box.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop that looks sleek but professional, or a machine you can run a recent games, like Diablo 4, while you take a break.
Don't buy it if: You want more RAM, or better battery life — you may find yourself needing to sit near a charger with this one, particularly when doing intensive work.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science.
