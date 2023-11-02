Save over $300 on this powerful laptop, ideal for students

We see you, students. You're working hard, taking notes and writing papers, and we think you deserve a great deal on a new laptop — and we've found a doozy.

The highly-regarded HP Victus 15.6-inch, which offers impressive performance, a big display, and a striking cut-out hinge design, is discounted at Best Buy — and aside from being ideal for your work, will let you cut loose with some games, too (just not during lectures, ok?).

The laptop is down to just $549.99 as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals — which is a massive $350 off of the MSRP.

HP Victus 15.6-inch laptop

Was: $899.99

Now: $549.99 at Best Buy

Overview: This laptop is impressively portable and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for gaming on the go.

Key features: 15.6-inch display with 144hz refresh rate, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD

Price history: We've seen discounts on similar configurations before, but they usually cap out at around $600 - so this is a very solid deal indeed.

Price comparison: Walmart: $609 | Best Buy: $549.99

Reviews consensus: The HP Victus could arguably do with a little more RAM than the 8GB offered here, and battery life could be better, but for a workhorse focused on getting stuff done, and enjoying some gaming at the end of the day, it's well worth a look. The display offers a 144Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming, but you'll also find it's big enough to help with multi-tasking and running multiple windows side by side. Oh, and speaking of windows, it's running Windows 11 right out of the box.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a laptop that looks sleek but professional, or a machine you can run a recent games, like Diablo 4, while you take a break.

Don't buy it if: You want more RAM, or better battery life — you may find yourself needing to sit near a charger with this one, particularly when doing intensive work.