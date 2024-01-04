Save $230 on the Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a neat and convenient package being both a laptop and a tablet. It's also just $699.99 at Best Buy right now, making it a great deal for students.

We've always got an eye on the best tablets for students, as well as the best laptops for them too, but like peanut butter and jelly, it's always great when the two are combined.

With that in mind, the Microsoft Surface Pro tablet line always appeals — especially for those looking for portability without having to sacrifice the Windows operating system quite literally at their fingertips.

The Surface Pro 7+ may not be the latest addition to the lineup, but that means there are some great deals to be had — including this one at Best Buy.

The retailer has cut $230 off of the MSRP, bringing the Surface Pro 7+ down to just $699.99. That's much closer to a student's price range.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Was $929.99 , now $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 on this tablet hybrid, which also includes the keyboard cover, at Best Buy.

We recently suggested a Surface Pro 9 deal that was worth a look, but the caveat was that the keyboard attachment that turns it into more of a laptop simply wasn't included in the deal.

Thankfully, this Surface Pro 7+ deal includes the keyboard, which also has a trackpad to use as a mouse.

Aside from the accessory, the tablet itself is running Windows 11 right out of the box, offering the applications you're used to from a Windows PC but with the benefits of a tablet, like optional stylus support for art and signing documents (the pen is sold separately), a kickstand for watching movies, and dual cameras (5MP on the front, 8MP on the back).

8GB of RAM is included alongside 128GB of storage, and while we'd naturally have liked more of both, there's enough hardware and storage to get plenty of work done here.

Add to that a fantastic PixelSense display with 2736x1824 resolution and you've got a solid all-rounder.