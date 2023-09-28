Save $150 on the M2 MacBook Air, with extra storage
Save a chunk on the MacBook Air with M2 processor.
The latest MacBook Air 13-inch is reduced by $150 at B&H Photo — with additional storage included.
We've called the MacBook Air, in both its 13-inch and 15-inch variants, the best laptops for students. The larger one is also our pick for the best MacBook for students, but we'd argue the 13.6-inch version is a better choice for anyone looking to throw the laptop in a bag.
Our biggest issue with the machine in our glowing review was the lack of storage, though, but a new deal at B&H Photo offers the 512GB version for $1,499 — a saving of $150 for the model with double the base storage.
MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1649Now: $1499 at B&H Photo
Save big on this excellent student laptop, now with double the storage and double the RAM.
Key features: 13-inch display, slim design, 1080p webcam
Product launched: July 2022
Price history: We've seen deals on the base spec MacBook Air, but this offers double the RAM, and double the storage.
Price comparison: Price comparison is tricky in this instance because this is a higher-spec model than is available elsewhere.
Reviews consensus: Apple's MacBook Air is the best-seller from its laptop lineup, and there's a good reason for that. The M2 version supercharges performance without sacrificing battery life, and it remains slimline and portable enough to go anywhere — particularly in the 13-inch version. Our biggest gripe was the lack of storage, but that's something this deal helps rectify.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best MacBooks for students, best laptops for students, best laptops for coding
Buy it if: You're looking for an incredibly portable laptop, with a great battery and a powerful chip for performance.
Don't buy it if: You want even more power or an additional HDMI port — both things you'll find on the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models. If you want a larger screen — check out the 15-inch version for that.
