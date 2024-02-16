More than 50% off this Samsung laptop is a great deal for coders
This huge deal can get you $850 off of a powerful Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
What's that you say, a 50% discount on a laptop? Yep, it's not often we get to say that, but Best Buy is trimming a huge $850 off this Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop.
A reliable machine is a must when you're looking for laptops for coders, and there are few more reliable brands than Samsung in the tech world. That makes the Galaxy Book2 Pro is a great choice for any devs out there. Not only does it look great, it's packed with tech that makes it a dream to use and has plenty of storage space.
While we'd usually suggest a more affordable alternative, Best Buy has dropped the price so heavily from its $1,649.99 MSRP that you'll still have change from $800, making it quite an irresistible price — while it lasts.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro:
Was $1,649.99, now $799.99 on Best Buy
Save more than 50% on this excellent laptop from Samsung, with a 2-in-1 AMOLED touch screen, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM.
We will concede that the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro looks an awful lot like a MacBook, but there's plenty to separate it from Apple's alternative.
For one, it's running Windows 11, and comes packing an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 chip — that's not quite the latest, but isn't far off. Add that to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and there's a lot to like, especially given some machines this price still come with 512GB of storage.
Flip that display back over, though, and the Galaxy Book2 Pro becomes a touch-screen, tablet-like device complete with a stylus for design work or signing documents. Let's see a MacBook do that!
With 849 reviews and a 4.6-star rating out of 5, Best Buy's customers are certainly impressed with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Are you going to be one of them?
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
Most Popular
By Drew Turney