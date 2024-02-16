More than 50% off this Samsung laptop is a great deal for coders

What's that you say, a 50% discount on a laptop? Yep, it's not often we get to say that, but Best Buy is trimming a huge $850 off this Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop.

A reliable machine is a must when you're looking for laptops for coders, and there are few more reliable brands than Samsung in the tech world. That makes the Galaxy Book2 Pro is a great choice for any devs out there. Not only does it look great, it's packed with tech that makes it a dream to use and has plenty of storage space.

While we'd usually suggest a more affordable alternative, Best Buy has dropped the price so heavily from its $1,649.99 MSRP that you'll still have change from $800, making it quite an irresistible price — while it lasts.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: Was $1,649.99 , now $799.99 on Best Buy

Save more than 50% on this excellent laptop from Samsung, with a 2-in-1 AMOLED touch screen, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM.

We will concede that the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro looks an awful lot like a MacBook, but there's plenty to separate it from Apple's alternative.

For one, it's running Windows 11, and comes packing an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 chip — that's not quite the latest, but isn't far off. Add that to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and there's a lot to like, especially given some machines this price still come with 512GB of storage.

Flip that display back over, though, and the Galaxy Book2 Pro becomes a touch-screen, tablet-like device complete with a stylus for design work or signing documents. Let's see a MacBook do that!

With 849 reviews and a 4.6-star rating out of 5, Best Buy's customers are certainly impressed with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Are you going to be one of them?